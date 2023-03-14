China’s finance minister has pledged his full support for Hong Kong’s “extensive broadening of international cooperation” and further integration into the national development plan, as he spoke highly of the city’s leader during a meeting in Beijing. Liu Kun, a key official recently retained by China’s legislature to oversee the country’s macroeconomic policies, on Tuesday also said Hong Kong’s economic vitality had been revived under Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu ’s leadership and that he “shall also learn from” Lee. “The Ministry of Finance fully supports Hong Kong, according to the planning of the [Communist] Party and central government, to utilise its unique advantages, extensively broaden international cooperation and better integrate into national development plans,” he told the city leader. The high-level exchange was the first between Lee and leaders of cabinet-level departments during his week-long stay in Beijing, taking place a day after the conclusion of China’s “ two sessions ”, the annual meetings of the legislature and political advisory body. Liu, 66, kept his role in the recent cabinet shake-up despite reaching the official retirement age of 65, a decision seen by observers as an emphasis on continuity to confront China’s financial headwinds. Xi emphasises Hong Kong’s critical role as he maps out China’s direction His remarks on Tuesday also aligned with those of newly promoted Premier Li Qiang, who on Monday highlighted the central government’s support for Hong Kong to increase its “international competitiveness” and underscored the city’s status as a financial, trading and shipping hub. According to a three-minute video released by Hong Kong authorities, the finance minister spoke highly of Lee’s leadership, saying his government “has the courage to take responsibility, delivers work pragmatically and unifies different sectors”. “[The local government] steadfastly safeguarded national security, significantly boosted the city’s economic vitality , and proactively responded to people’s concerns. Hong Kong is steadily progressing on the right path for the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” Liu told Lee. “From the general secretary’s assessment of you, we shall be here to learn. I shall also learn from you,” the country’s finance minister added, referring to Xi Jinping by his title as head of the Communist Party. Lee was joined by two city bureau chiefs, which were financial services minister Christopher Hui Ching-yu and mainland affairs chief Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, at the meeting. All present wore masks, except Liu and Lee. Hong Kong leader pledges to gain more support from Beijing as he heads to capital The city leader also thanked the ministry for its long-time support of efforts to consolidate Hong Kong as an international financial hub, noting the local finance sector accounted for more than 20 per cent of the city’s annual gross domestic product (GDP) and 7 per cent of its workforce. “We have been focusing on the building of a regional hub for development. In this aspect, we have achieved results that we regard as satisfactory,” he said. On Tuesday afternoon, Lee’s delegation will meet officials overseeing insurance and securities regulation, before speaking with other ministries during the rest of the week, the Post learned.