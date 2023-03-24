Firefighters are battling a No 3 alarm blaze at a warehouse building in Cheung Sha Wan which has forced at least three Hong Kong schools nearby to evacuate their students and staff. Five workers were rescued after the fire broke out on the second floor of the building on Friday, according to the Fire Services Department. Two of them were injured. Emergency personnel were called to the scene at the Yuen Fat Wharf & Godown building on Fat Cheung Street in Cheung Sha Wan at 1.49pm. Thick smoke was seen pouring out from the second and third floors of the eight-storey building. The incident was upgraded to a No 3 alarm blaze at 2.10pm. Fires in the city are rated on a scale of one to five according to their seriousness. More than 220 firefighters and paramedics were deployed to the scene. Firefighters battled the blaze with two water jets and two teams of officers equipped with breathing apparatus. A drone was also used to survey the area. Students and staff of at least three nearby schools - Ying Wa College, the Tsung Tsin Christian Academy and St Margaret’s Co-Educational English Secondary and Primary School - have been evacuated. A government spokeswoman said an evacuation of the warehouse building was not needed. The building, completed in 1987 and owned by China Resources Group, was set to be redeveloped into a residential site. Ying Wa College principal Dion Chan said the school had decided to evacuate students at 2.30pm, adding he understood other campuses in the area had done the same. At the nearby Ying Wa Primary School, students had already finished class before the fire broke out. But a teacher at Tack Ching Girls’ Secondary School, who asked not to be named, said staff there had noticed a huge cloud of brownish smoke at around 2pm and told students to leave campus. The pupils had already wrapped up classes at 1.10pm. “The smell is so pungent that it causes headaches and coughing,” she said. The teacher added she had not observed any trucks coming and going from the warehouse building in the past months, despite seeing such traffic in the past. More to follow...