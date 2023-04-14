Rabi Yim at her home in Heng Fa Chuen. She want to focus on her design work in future. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Rabi Yim at her home in Heng Fa Chuen. She want to focus on her design work in future. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

SCMP’s week in quotes: 10 voices from the news this week

  • From a woman whose life was changed forever by a date, to work-life balance shifting in China, here are some highlights from our recent reporting

SCMP
SCMP

Updated: 12:57pm, 14 Apr, 2023