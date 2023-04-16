Actress Michelle Yeoh became the highlight of Hong Kong’s most prestigious film awards on Sunday as the Malaysian actress made a celebratory visit to the city where she first made a name for herself. Yeoh, who recently returned to Hong Kong, was expected to be one of the guests presenting prizes at the ceremony. More than 30 films are in competition for prizes at this edition of the awards. Wearing a long gold dress, the recent Academy Award winner was greeted by the event’s hosts with fanfare as she smiled and waved to the media and supporters. “Actually, I wanted to come back to Hong Kong for a long time,” she said, as the hosts noted she came to Hong Kong for the festival even though she was currently filming in Britain. “But because of Covid-19, I haven’t been able to return for four to five years, there’s a good opportunity to, so how can I miss it?” Yeoh also remarked organisation of the festival was “very beautiful and unique”, as the venue overlooks the city’s harbour. The 60-year-old Malaysian actress, who kick-started her career in Hong Kong during the 1980s and 1990s appearing in a series of action films, became the first Asian to win the Oscar’s best actress award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once last month. She earlier appeared at the Hong Kong Palace Museum for the “Cartier and Women” exhibition and was also the guest of honour at a private dinner to celebrate her Oscar win, which was attended by other celebrities such as Chow Yun Fat and Donnie Yen. The spotlight of the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards was also on The Sparring Partner , which received 16 nominations, the most among all those up for prizes. It included best film and best director for Ho Cheuk-tin. The movie was based on a gruesome double murder that made headlines in 2013. It became the highest grossing locally produced film ever in Hong Kong with a Category III – adults-only – rating. Hong Kong Film Awards 2023: our pick of the winners in all categories Three other films, Detective vs Sleuths , Warriors of Future , and Table for Six received 11 nominations each. Controversial film To My Nineteen Year Old Self also received three nominations for best film, best director and best film editing. The coming-of-age documentary, directed by Mabel Cheung Yuen-ting, tracked the growth of six girls from Ying Wa Girls’ School over a period of 10 years. It was pulled from cinemas last month after some of those featured in the film claimed they had not given their consent to screen the film publicly. The school earlier said it had decided to withdraw the documentary from the best film category after careful consideration. But William Kwok Wai-Lun, co-director and one of the editors of the documentary, made it clear that he would accept the remaining two nominations, namely best director and best film editing. Ahead of the ceremony to be held at Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, more than 300 fans of Edan Lui Cheuk-on had showed up to see the member of popular boy band Mirror, who earned nods for his performance in both Hong Kong Family and Chilli Laugh Story . Some of his fans rented a yacht nearby to show support. Lui said he was excited to be nominated and thanked for his fans’ support. “I don’t know if they have rented a yacht and I’m surprised. I need to thank them for their constant support,” Lui said. Also walking down the red carpet, Ho, who directed The Sparring Partner , said he hoped to see a “best actor duo” in which both protagonists of his film, Mak Pui-tung and Yeung Wai-lun, jointly win the award. “I hope both of them can win the title”, Ho said. Harriet Yeung Sze-man, who was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in The Sparring Partner hoped for the film to pick up the best movie title. “Then our whole crew can celebrate together,” Yeung said. Separately, the Hong Kong Film Awards Association apologised to actor Sean Lau Ching-wan and Mirror members Jeremy Lau Ying-ting and Edan Lui Cheuk-on for publishing their English names incorrectly on the inside cover of the special edition of the HKFA Memorial Awards. Best actor nominee Sean Lau’s English name was written as “Edan Lui”, while best new performer nominee Jeremy Lau’s surname was mistakenly listed as “Laui”. The association had instructed 18/22, the company that produced and coordinated the special edition, to replace the page. The company also issued a statement apologising to the affected parties, including the association and the three artists.