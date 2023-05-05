Journalists from the South China Morning Post celebrate their success at the 2022 Hong Kong News Awards. Photo: Edmond So
South China Morning Post wins 13 prizes in reporting, photography and design at the 2022 Hong Kong News Awards
- City leader John Lee uses ceremony to warn of dangers posed by artificial intelligence to media industry and stresses importance of defending truth
- Post reporters sweep the Best News Writing (English) category, with Mai Jun, Fiona Sun, Eric Ng and Martin Choi winning the top three prizes for their stories
