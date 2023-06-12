Blundell’s School in Devon, where a Hong Kong pupil was one of two youngsters seriously injured in an attack by another student. Photo: Facebook @ Blundell’s School
Hong Kong schoolchild among injured in serious attack at private school in Britain
- Two children in hospital, one said to be critical, the other serious, but stable
- Hong Kong Immigration Department and mainland Chinese authorities mobilised to support pupil’s family
