Blundell’s School in Devon, where a Hong Kong pupil was one of two youngsters seriously injured in an attack by another student. Photo: Facebook @ Blundell’s School
Blundell’s School in Devon, where a Hong Kong pupil was one of two youngsters seriously injured in an attack by another student. Photo: Facebook @ Blundell’s School
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong

Hong Kong schoolchild among injured in serious attack at private school in Britain

  • Two children in hospital, one said to be critical, the other serious, but stable
  • Hong Kong Immigration Department and mainland Chinese authorities mobilised to support pupil’s family

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 5:58pm, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Blundell’s School in Devon, where a Hong Kong pupil was one of two youngsters seriously injured in an attack by another student. Photo: Facebook @ Blundell’s School
Blundell’s School in Devon, where a Hong Kong pupil was one of two youngsters seriously injured in an attack by another student. Photo: Facebook @ Blundell’s School
READ FULL ARTICLE