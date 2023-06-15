BN(O) passport holders who move to Scotland can take advantage of a new deal offering free tuition at the country’s universities after three years residence. Photo: Bloomberg
Chance of free tuition at Scottish universities could attract more Hong Kong students to country
- Hongkongers who settle in Scotland with BN(O) passports will be eligible for free university education with three years residence after devolved government changes rules
- Overseas education specialist says new Scottish deal could prove ‘extremely attractive’ to Hongkongers living in the UK
