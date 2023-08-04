There are about 338,000 foreign domestic helpers in the city, with Indonesians accounting for around 140,000. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong labour chief vows to ‘defend rights’, meet Indonesian consul general over rules requiring residents to pay more for domestic helpers
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says rule change should not ‘increase burden’ employers or affect prospects of domestic workers
- Indonesia has revised placement fee rules for helpers heading abroad, increasing costs for Hong Kong employers, but many unaware of change
There are about 338,000 foreign domestic helpers in the city, with Indonesians accounting for around 140,000. Photo: May Tse