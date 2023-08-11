The officer and his family moved into the Shun Lee Disciplined Services Quarters in Kwun Tong in June 2001, a court document said. Photo: Handout
Former Hong Kong policeman facing HK$450,000 claim over occupying government flat for 2½ years after retirement
- Department of Justice has accused Kelvin Pong of refusing to hand over possession of the premises despite a deadline for moving out being pushed back by 13 months
- Exit date moved to November 2018 but officer only left in May 2021, paying HK$91,494 towards outstanding rent of HK$541,325, according to court document
