The distinctive Old Dairy Farm Depot in Central, home to the Fringe Club for almost 40 years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The distinctive Old Dairy Farm Depot in Central, home to the Fringe Club for almost 40 years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong culture
Hong Kong

Hong Kong Fringe Club pledges to fight to keep its home in landmark Old Dairy Farm Depot as lease put out to tender by government

  • Top arts and performance venue says it will bid to retain distinctive home after government puts the space out to tender
  • Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said lease would go to non-profit committed to support of arts and culture in city

Lars Hamer

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The distinctive Old Dairy Farm Depot in Central, home to the Fringe Club for almost 40 years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The distinctive Old Dairy Farm Depot in Central, home to the Fringe Club for almost 40 years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE