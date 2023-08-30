South China Morning Post
Hong Kong society
The damage done by vandals to the entrance of the Hong Kong economic and trade office in London, which has been condemned by the government. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong government slams vandalism of London trade office after it is splattered with red paint

  • Red paint used to deface door and Hong Kong bauhinia emblem of city’s London office and offensive language spray-painted on wall
  • Government spokesman says attack showed ‘nefarious intentions of destabilising forces to cause chaos and disruption’ in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
The Hong Kong government on Wednesday condemned a vandalism attack on its office in London and said it was a bid by foreign forces to cause “chaos and disruption”.

The door to the economic and trade office, in a Georgian town house in the city’s upmarket Bedford Square, and the Hong Kong bauhinia emblem were splattered with red paint and offensive words were spray-painted on the wall.

What appeared to be yellowish material was also littered around the entrance.

“Such vandalism is an outright challenge to the [Hong Kong government] and reflected the nefarious intentions of destabilising foreign forces to cause chaos and disruption in Hong Kong,” a spokesman for the government said.

“The [Hong Kong government] must strongly condemn these acts and will pursue legal liability of the individuals involved.”

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah has expressed his concern to Brian Davidson, the British consul general in Hong Kong, after the government’s London office was vandalised. Photo: Yik Yeung-man.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah also contacted Brian Davidson, the British consul general in Hong Kong, to voice his concern over the incident.

The vandalism came to light on Tuesday morning, London time, when staff arrived for work.

The government said the trade office had reported the attack to Britain’s Metropolitan Police and asked the service to spare no effort to ensure the culprits were tracked down and arrested.

It was reported that no arrests have been made so far.

Hong Kong has 14 economic and trade offices overseas, including four in Europe.

The British office also covers Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Russia and Sweden.

Post
