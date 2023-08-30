The Hong Kong government on Wednesday condemned a vandalism attack on its office in London and said it was a bid by foreign forces to cause “chaos and disruption”.

The door to the economic and trade office, in a Georgian town house in the city’s upmarket Bedford Square, and the Hong Kong bauhinia emblem were splattered with red paint and offensive words were spray-painted on the wall.

What appeared to be yellowish material was also littered around the entrance.

“Such vandalism is an outright challenge to the [Hong Kong government] and reflected the nefarious intentions of destabilising foreign forces to cause chaos and disruption in Hong Kong,” a spokesman for the government said.