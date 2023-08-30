Hong Kong government slams vandalism of London trade office after it is splattered with red paint
The door to the economic and trade office, in a Georgian town house in the city’s upmarket Bedford Square, and the Hong Kong bauhinia emblem were splattered with red paint and offensive words were spray-painted on the wall.
What appeared to be yellowish material was also littered around the entrance.
“Such vandalism is an outright challenge to the [Hong Kong government] and reflected the nefarious intentions of destabilising foreign forces to cause chaos and disruption in Hong Kong,” a spokesman for the government said.
“The [Hong Kong government] must strongly condemn these acts and will pursue legal liability of the individuals involved.”
Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah also contacted Brian Davidson, the British consul general in Hong Kong, to voice his concern over the incident.
The vandalism came to light on Tuesday morning, London time, when staff arrived for work.
It was reported that no arrests have been made so far.
Hong Kong has 14 economic and trade offices overseas, including four in Europe.
The British office also covers Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Russia and Sweden.