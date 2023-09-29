The South China Morning Post has won a Gerald Loeb Award in the visual storytelling category for a piece illustrating Hong Kong’s notorious subdivided flats and housing woes.

The win was announced on Friday Hong Kong time at a ceremony for the prestigious journalism awards in New York.

Titled “Life in Hong Kong’s Shoebox Housing”, the winning piece showcases the environment of the city’s tiny subdivided units and the life of residents living in them. It was created by Post graphic designers Marcelo Duhalde, Kaliz Lee, Han Huang, Adolfo Arranz, Dennis Wong, and reporter Fiona Sun.

The Gerald Loeb Awards are considered the highest honour in business journalism in the United States. Photo: Chow Chung-yan

“Our team is extremely honoured to receive a new recognition for this piece. It is the result of deep research, great coordination and an original creative process involving different professionals and skills. A big congratulations to all who collaborated on this visual explainer,” said Duhalde, associate creative director at the Post.