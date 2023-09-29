South China Morning Post wins Gerald Loeb Award for visual storytelling for piece illustrating Hong Kong’s notorious subdivided flats
- Team behind piece titled ‘Life in Hong Kong’s Shoebox Housing’ honoured with prize for visual storytelling at ceremony in New York
- The win adds to a number of international awards recognising the intricate visual piece that shines a light on the city’s housing conditions
The South China Morning Post has won a Gerald Loeb Award in the visual storytelling category for a piece illustrating Hong Kong’s notorious subdivided flats and housing woes.
The win was announced on Friday Hong Kong time at a ceremony for the prestigious journalism awards in New York.
Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post wins big in local, worldwide awards
Titled “Life in Hong Kong’s Shoebox Housing”, the winning piece showcases the environment of the city’s tiny subdivided units and the life of residents living in them. It was created by Post graphic designers Marcelo Duhalde, Kaliz Lee, Han Huang, Adolfo Arranz, Dennis Wong, and reporter Fiona Sun.
“Our team is extremely honoured to receive a new recognition for this piece. It is the result of deep research, great coordination and an original creative process involving different professionals and skills. A big congratulations to all who collaborated on this visual explainer,” said Duhalde, associate creative director at the Post.
The team used illustrations, exploded-view images and cross-sections, and spent more than a month on research, including on-site shooting of photos and videos before creating the infographics, which are a vivid look into the buildings that house these tiny homes.
South China Morning Post wins 13 prizes at 2022 Hong Kong News Awards
The Gerald Loeb Awards were created to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that informs and protects the private investor and the general public. The awards are considered the highest honour in business journalism in the United States.
The Post’s visual story has also scooped many other international awards.
It won the high honour of “Best in Show” for a large organisation category of 1,800 digital entries from Society of News Design. It also snagged silver and bronze awards in multiple categories, including design features, infographic features and in-house illustration.
The piece was also a big winner in the News Media Association’s Global Media Awards, winning first place in the “Best Use of Visual Journalism and Storytelling Tools – National brands” category.
The print version of the story also received an honourable mention in the “Best Use of Print – National brands” section.