Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu has told a Beijing gathering of entrepreneurs from all over the world to set up offices in the city to tap into China’s international trade Belt and Road Initiative.

Lee, in his first appearance at the high-level Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, on Tuesday turned the spotlight on Hong Kong’s important role in the country’s trade strategy.

“I cordially invite all entrepreneurs here to come to Hong Kong to set up your belt and road offices,” Lee told the high-powered gathering.

“Let us join hands to uncover the many opportunities and drive more high-standard, sustainable and high-quality development projects that are beneficial to people’s livelihoods to achieve development and prosperity for all.”

Staff at the belt and road forum in Beijing with the meeting’s logo. Photo: Edgar Su

He told the meeting’s CEO Conference that the financial hub had seen an increased number of regional headquarters and more direct investment in countries covered by the initiative since 2017, when Hong Kong started to pour resources into the trade strategy.