Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Passengers evacuated after Hong Kong bus catches fire in Discovery Bay
- Driver orders passengers off bus after he saw smoke coming from underneath the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames
- Firefighters extinguished the blaze, no one was injured and investigations suggest there were no suspicious circumstances
A single-decker bus caught fire in Hong Kong’s Discovery Bay on Friday, but all the passengers were evacuated safely before the blaze took hold.
The driver ordered passengers to disembark after he saw smoke coming from the bottom of the vehicle, which soon burst into flames.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and preliminary investigations suggested there were no suspicious circumstances.
Police were alerted at about 12.45pm by the driver, 68, of the No 9 service, who saw smoke coming from the bottom of the vehicle outside the Peninsula Village.
No one was injured, but the driver was treated at North Lantau Hospital for shock.
The No 9 route runs from Peninsula Village on Caperidge Drive to the Chianti on Amalfi Drive.
