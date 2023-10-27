Passengers evacuated after Hong Kong bus catches fire in Discovery Bay

The driver ordered passengers to disembark after he saw smoke coming from the bottom of the vehicle, which soon burst into flames.

Police were alerted at about 12.45pm by the driver, 68, of the No 9 service, who saw smoke coming from the bottom of the vehicle outside the Peninsula Village.

No one was injured, but the driver was treated at North Lantau Hospital for shock.

The No 9 route runs from Peninsula Village on Caperidge Drive to the Chianti on Amalfi Drive.