120 years of SCMP: where the only constant has been never-ending change

Once done, the subeditor pressed a button and the story magically rolled out of a printer on bromide paper. Meanwhile, another subeditor had, on a “dummy sheet” – a piece of paper with grids – “drawn” how the page would look and where my story would be placed.

The subeditor, a ferocious person who you would not want to meet in a dark alley, then made even more red marks, before entering a hallowed, air-conditioned room, where he, while audibly cursing, inputted the words into a “computer” – a device few of us had seen let alone touched. The room had glass windows, so cadet reporters such as myself could look into but not enter.

I remember carefully pulling an A4-sized sheet of paper from the typewriter and, nervously, presenting it to an assistant news editor who, with a heavy sigh, brought out his thick red pen and proceeded to make various markings ­– arrows, dashes and other signs that only they could understand – and passed it on to a subeditor. I watched with eyes wide open.

When I joined the media industry in the early 1980s, the first story I wrote was on a manual typewriter, a remarkable machine that few, if any, in Generations X, Y and Z would recognise, let alone understand.

The bromide was then glued onto a newspaper-sized sheet by the “paste-up” team. Hours later, that page rolled off the press; and just like that, the first news story I ever wrote appeared on news-stands across Hong Kong. I was proud as punch, even though much of the article was rewritten.

A photo of Rajesh Thakkar (left) with former Post colleagues and the old Press Club in Wan Chai in the early 1990s. Photo: Handout

Fast forward to 2023 – the 120th anniversary of the South China Morning Post – and the newsroom and how news is produced and distributed have changed beyond recognition.

The emphasis now is, rightly, on “digital first”. Where once the entire newsroom was concentrated on the print edition, the focus now is on putting the news online in the fastest possible time to reach hundreds of millions of people every year.

But that does not mean the Post’s print products are obsolete. The print production team is small but plays an essential part in the newspaper’s brand; our masthead is recognised throughout Asia and, indeed, the world.

When Alibaba Group Holding bought the Post in 2016, a companywide meeting was held at a hotel in Causeway Bay. I asked Joe Tsai – then vice-chairman of the tech behemoth and now its executive chairman – what he had on his breakfast table: an iPad or print publications. I was heartened by his response. At the time, Tsai replied that he had three print publications on his breakfast table every day, including the Post.

Copies of the South China Morning Post being printed in Tai Po in February 2023. Photo: Robert Ng

Technology has taken us into a new world of how to keep readers informed and entertained, and even dinosaurs like myself recognise that. But, as with the resurrection of vinyl records, I believe print – newspapers, books and magazines – has an important place in our lives. Nothing is printed without careful consideration and much discussion.

The products are tactile, and no smartphone screen, tablet or laptop computer can provide the same satisfaction. Just observe when you are next in an airport lounge; sure, many are glued to their screens, but there are also many others who take the time to pick up a print newspaper or magazine to enjoy curated, well-thought-out and succinct news that is presented in a way no other technology can.

I feel blessed that when the newsroom was reorganised, I was appointed to help produce our print newspaper. I can only hope and pray that at least some of you, dear readers, are seeing this in print.