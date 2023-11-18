Advertisement
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
12 people injured after Hong Kong coach mounts pavement, hits funeral parlour entrance
- Police say bus was driving along Java Road in North Point before turning and hitting entrance of Hong Kong Funeral Home
- Four male and six female passengers, along with two staff members at facility, were injured with cuts to arms and legs
At least a dozen people were injured after a Hong Kong coach mounted the pavement and hit the entrance of a funeral parlour on Saturday morning.
Police said the bus, which was driving along Java Road in North Point, had turned off the road and struck the main entrance of the Hong Kong Funeral Home at 10.52am.
Four male and six female passengers, along two staff members at the facility, were injured. They suffered cuts mostly on their arms and legs, with one man injuring his head.
All twelve have been sent to hospital for treatment.
Part of Java Road and King’s Road was still closed as of midday.
More to follow ...
