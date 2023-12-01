“Negotiation isn’t about how good we are at talking. We mainly listen to the subject and how they express their emotions,” he said.

Calvin Cheung Kin-pan, chief training officer of the cadre, said his team only had one goal during their missions: to listen to their subject.

But there is more to the dramatic scene than meets the eye. The officers are among 15 new recruits to the force’s police negotiation cadre, and their intense efforts are part of their training, during which they will learn how to deal with suicide attempts, family disputes, kidnappings and even terrorist attacks.

“At this stage, instead of talking about a successful or failed negotiation, we look at whether there is progress in the negotiation.

“If the person is willing to talk to us, with their emotions stabilising, that is progress.”

The cadre, which recruits every two to three years, currently has 95 members from across the force’s ranks. All new recruits have to go through a two-week training camp and must pass a final exam to qualify for the team.

Trainees take lessons on communication strategies during the day and at night join in scenario simulations on what they learned, with daily written tests.

Cadre commanding officer Stephen Liauw Ka-kei said practical sessions lasted until midnight to simulate the team’s auxiliary nature, as all members would be taking on the role on top of their usual police duties.

The Friday night training session had the recruits dealing with a scenario where a suicidal female university student was looking to escape from academic pressure and loneliness by jumping off a footbridge.

Several trainee negotiators failed to persuade the student – played by a cadre member – to get off the footbridge, so they enlisted the help of a young man known to be her friend.

The young man, a real student at the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts, was invited by police to play secondary roles such as friends and family members during the practical sessions and give feedback on the trainee negotiators’ efforts.

Liauw said the invitation was a first, as he hoped to boost community participation in the force’s work and improve the team’s communication skills with young people.

“We don’t need them to play a particular character. Just be themselves or a friend to tell us the truth, as sometimes the things [negotiators] said might not be right for the situation,” Liauw added.

Besides polishing their negotiation skills, Liauw said, the trainees also had to learn how to control other parties who could be present at the scene, such as the subject’s family members and interpreters.

Negotiators also need to learn how to communicate with interpreters. Photo: Elson LI

In one scenario, trainees had to a defuse a situation involving a Pakistani man who was enraged when his suicide attempt by drinking detergent was reported to police.

The trainees had to engage an interpreter to communicate with the man. The negotiator paused after every sentence in Cantonese for the interpreter to repeat in Urdu.

But then the man shouted furiously at the interpreter while waving a knife at himself, with the interpreter also becoming agitated. The pair then quickly descended into a shouting match in Urdu.

“We are testing our trainees on how to regain control when things spiral out of order. Interpreters have not received any crisis negotiation training. In this case, they might feel anxious or display unexpected behaviour, which happens a lot,” Liauw said.

Negotiators need to learn how to communicate with interpreters, as well as the friends and family of the suicidal person, to keep a tense situation under control and avoid unwanted provocations.

For trainee Lai Yuen-man, a seven-year police veteran, a wish to resolve crises peacefully anchored him as he tackled the steep learning curve to become a negotiator.

“The course has been very intense, but I’ve learned a lot. I’ve come to realise that speaking isn’t the most important thing, listening is. We need to be able to listen to the needs of the person to help them,” Lai said.

Cheung said the training scenarios were inspired by real events handled by the cadre to prepare recruits for their missions.

“Real cases rarely happen due to a single reason. Even if they tell us one reason, there usually are multiple layers lying underneath. Our job is to defuse their emotional response and understand surface-level reasons,” Cheung said.

“As a training goal, we have a different theme each evening for the trainees.”

After the final exam, successful recruits still have to pass a six-month probation period and rack up 48 hours of service every two years to keep their spot in the cadre.

In the first 10 months of this year, the team carried out 70 missions involving suicide attempts, and people standing at dangerous locations or trapped. The person concerned was successfully rescued in 69 cases.