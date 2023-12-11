“Despite the incident, I hope everyone will not neglect the effort put in by our staff,” he said, choking up as he spoke. “I feel guilty towards our staff who stood fast in their posts.

Electoral Affairs Commission chairman Mr Justice David Luk Kai-hong on Monday morning apologised to candidates, campaign teams and voters at an emotional press briefing, saying he was willing to take responsibility for the blunder.

Hong Kong election authorities came under fire over a system failure that briefly interrupted the district council poll on Sunday, as pro-establishment parties demanded answers and insisted their candidates were affected, while some critics questioned a decision to extend voting hours.

“On the criteria that the election is fair, honest and accurate, I would say this election was largely successful.”

Electoral Affairs Commission chairman David Lok choked up as he spoke to the press on Monday. Photo: RTHK

Luk said the commission would face all criticism seriously, but rejected claims polling hours were extended to boost the turnout rate.

The Sunday poll, the first district council election revamped under Beijing’s “patriots-only” governing rule , only drew a turnout of 27.54 per cent amid a widespread sense of voter apathy, hitting a record low since the handover to Chinese rule in 1997.

“This is a difficult decision to make, we have never thought about increasing voting rates,” Luk said, referring to the call to extend voting hours. “If we resorted to that, it would have been really a failure.”

According to the electoral watchdog, the electronic voter registration system started experiencing problems at 7.42pm, which prevented ballot papers from being issued. Polling stations started using the printed copy of the electoral roll to issue ballots under a contingency plan.

Luk said the hiccup was unexpected as the system had passed a three-tier certification, and insisted a 90-minute polling extension was necessary to allow voters who had headed home after learning about the glitch to cast their ballots.

He said a task force would investigate and report their findings to the chief executive within three months, adding that he was willing to take responsibility for the incident.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said he was “highly concerned” about the failure and that a task force led by Senior Counsel Bernard Man, the Electoral Affairs Commission and police would be set up to investigate the cause.

Several pro-establishment parties were also up in arms about the glitch, claiming that results would be affected and demanding a clear explanation from the government.

New People’s Party chairwoman Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee hit out on Sunday night, saying the system failure had deterred evening voters, especially her party’s middle-class supporters who she said needed to turn in early.

03:18 Polls open in Hong Kong’s new ‘patriots-only’ district council election Polls open in Hong Kong’s new ‘patriots-only’ district council election

“The extension is totally useless, it only exhausts our volunteers who have been working since 6am this morning,” Ip said.

“There should not be a system failure, and our party’s election results are being affected.”

Stanley Ng Chau-pei, president of the Federation of Trade Unions, said the malfunction resulted in long queues at polling stations, which caused voters to be put off.

“This has caused a huge impact on their desire to vote, which is hard to compensate for,” Ng said. “The government has to explain clearly why this happened.”

Lawmaker Priscilla Leung Mei-fun of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong, which fielded 10 candidates in the election, claimed about 200 voters left a station in Shek Kip Mei during the system failure and only 20 of them returned later to cast their ballots.

Asked about the possibility of legal issues arising from the system glitch, Leung said the case would have to be thoroughly examined, and that the party would need to discuss how to proceed.

The electronic voter registration system allows polling station staff to access the government database remotely to verify voter identities before issuing ballot papers.

Tony Wong Chi-kwong, the government’s chief information officer, on Sunday said abnormalities in the back end database of the system had caused delays in data inquiries from all polling stations.

He said the overall network was functioning normally and no unusually high data flows or signs of system attacks were recorded.

The electoral watchdog also sought to reassure residents that no duplicate voting would occur as the polling station computer systems recorded the data of those who had already cast their ballots.