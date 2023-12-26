“Upon learning of the incident, the [office] deployed officers to Shaoguan to render assistance to the residents and their families on the spot,” the office said.

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in the province on Tuesday said it had received a report the previous evening of the accident in Shaoguan city in northern Guangdong. The trio were passengers in a mainland-licensed private vehicle.

A Hong Kong resident died and two others were injured in a Christmas Day traffic accident in mainland China’s Guangdong province.

“The [office] and the Hong Kong Immigration Department will continue to closely liaise with the residents concerned and their families to render all practicable assistance.”

The Immigration Tower in Wan Chai. Lawmakers are calling for more timely announcements of traffic accidents as a means of getting Hongkongers to be more vigilant when outside the city. Photo: Roy Issa

The office added that residents travelling outside Hong Kong and in need of help could call the 24-hour 1868 hotline. The call can also be made via network data on the Immigration Department’s mobile application.

Other options include sending a WhatsApp message to the hotline and submitting an online assistance request form.

Back in April, a traffic accident in Fujian province’s Fuzhou city led to the deaths of four Hong Kong residents, with one other injured.

Hong Kong authorities only confirmed the fatal crash more than a week after the incident happened.

Two Hong Kong residents were also injured in a traffic accident in Yunnan’s Shangri-La City in early April. Two mainlanders were also killed in the incident. The Hong Kong government only revealed the accident after the media inquired about it.

The delays by immigration officials in reporting the accidents have prompted lawmakers to call for more timely announcements, to serve as safety warnings for Hongkongers travelling across the border.