Chow, 27 and studying for a master’s degree in Toronto, has said she is required to check in with city police on Thursday as part of bail conditions imposed by the force’s national security unit.

Hong Kong opposition activist Agnes Chow Ting will face repercussions if she fails to return from Canada to fulfil city bail conditions and report to a police station this week.

Chow highlighted Hong Kong’s political situation, fears for her safety and a deterioration in her mental health as justification.

A source said sanctions against Agnes Chow if she jumps bail could include a bounty being placed on her head, as has happened with other opposition figures. Photo: Sam Tsang

Chief Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-wah later warned that police would declare Chow a fugitive and apply for a court warrant for her arrest if she breached her bail conditions.

A police source added a cash bounty could also be offered for Chow’s capture if she did not report as ordered.

The force has so far offered HK$1 million (US$128,000) bounties on 13 opposition fugitives accused of violating the Beijing-decreed national security law, drawn up to outlaw acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

Hong Kong-based family members of the fugitives have been detained for questioning after the police announcements.

City residents have also been arrested on suspicion of sponsoring the wanted activists.

Chow earlier revealed she had been given permission to leave the city in September to study abroad.

She said that, to get her passport returned, she had to write a repentance letter to disown her earlier political involvement and promise to sever ties with her former allies.

She added she was also required to make a patriotic visit to neighbouring Shenzhen under police surveillance.

The Security Bureau and the police have not confirmed or denied Chow’s account, but Superintendent Li has said there are no hard-and-fast rules for bail and that individual needs had to be considered.

Chow has been on HK$200,000 bail (US$25,607) since August 2020, when national security police arrested her on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces over statements she is alleged to have posted on social media.

She was jailed for 10 months in December that year on a separate charge linked to her role in a 15-hour siege of the police headquarters in Wan Chai during the 2019 anti-government protests

Chow kept a low profile after her release from prison in June 2021, but was required to report to police every three months as part of bail conditions related to the national security investigation.

She said she still required regular medication for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety as a result of her treatment.