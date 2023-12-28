Hong Kong opposition activist Agnes Chow to face repercussions if she fails to return from Canada to fulfil bail conditions on Thursday
- Chow, 27, a student in Toronto, has to report to Hong Kong police on Thursday as part of her bail conditions
- Police have warned a warrant for her arrest will be sought if she does not turn up and a source said she could also get a bounty put on her head
Hong Kong opposition activist Agnes Chow Ting will face repercussions if she fails to return from Canada to fulfil city bail conditions and report to a police station this week.
Chow, 27 and studying for a master’s degree in Toronto, has said she is required to check in with city police on Thursday as part of bail conditions imposed by the force’s national security unit.
Chow highlighted Hong Kong’s political situation, fears for her safety and a deterioration in her mental health as justification.
Chief Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-wah later warned that police would declare Chow a fugitive and apply for a court warrant for her arrest if she breached her bail conditions.
Hong Kong-based family members of the fugitives have been detained for questioning after the police announcements.
City residents have also been arrested on suspicion of sponsoring the wanted activists.
Chow earlier revealed she had been given permission to leave the city in September to study abroad.
She said that, to get her passport returned, she had to write a repentance letter to disown her earlier political involvement and promise to sever ties with her former allies.
Chow has been on HK$200,000 bail (US$25,607) since August 2020, when national security police arrested her on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces over statements she is alleged to have posted on social media.
She said she still required regular medication for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety as a result of her treatment.