Chung was released from prison in June after serving 43 months behind bars for secession under the national security law. He is currently under one-year post-release supervision by the Correctional Services Department.

Tony Chung Hon-lam, 22, former convenor of Studentlocalism, said in a social media post on Friday that he was troubled by correctional officers’ decision to prevent him from speaking publicly and taking up certain jobs. He said he feared authorities would arrest him again after a home-grown security law was enacted next year.

A Hong Kong activist of a now-disbanded pro-independence group has said he has sought political asylum in Britain, claiming police requested frequent meetings with him following his release from prison six months ago and asked him to become a “paid informant”.

On Chung’s accusations, Kenneth Leung Kin-ip, deputy commissioner of correctional services, said authorities’ ban on him speaking publicly aimed to prevent him from reoffending.

“We had to remind him not to do it again … There is no such thing as [undermining] the freedom of speech,” he said on Friday.

“We strongly condemn him for lying about his reasons for leaving Hong Kong. This damaged trust between him and his supervisors.”

Tong Chung pleaded guilty to secession and money laundering in 2021. Photo: AP

Earlier this month, young activist Agnes Chow Ting, who co-founded the Demosisto party, said she had left the city for Canada to study and decided not to return, despite being required to report to police regularly as part of her bail conditions under a national security investigation.

Chung, who kept a low profile after his release, revealed in his post that he had arrived in the UK via Japan on Wednesday evening and would continue his studies there.

He said he still “lived in daily fear” after his release, noting national security police’s requests to meet with him “every two to four weeks” had filled him with dread.

He added he was asked to board a seven-seater vehicle with closed curtains and was transported to unknown destinations in each meeting.

“During these meetings, I was interrogated about my activities in the preceding weeks, asked about individuals I had met, required to provide full Chinese names even for primary school classmates, and detailed information about visits to restaurants or bars, along with the content of conversations,” he said.

Chung said that after the correctional officers barred him from taking up a job he had secured, national security police proposed to offer fees in exchange for information on others to prove his “willingness to cooperate”.

The activist says he has “lived in daily fear” since his prison release. Photo: Sam Tsang

According to Chung, two national security police officers also suggested a trip to mainland China in a separate meeting in September. He added he hesitated due to fears of extradition.

The activist said that officers asked if he was still engaging in activities harmful to national security when he told them he did not want to make such a trip.

Chung also said officers demanded he sign a document related to Article 63 of the national security law, which dealt with confidentiality of staff involved in handling linked cases. That prohibited him from disclosing any content of communication between them to anyone, he added.

“I am neither able to seek legal assistance nor disclose my predicament to anyone. Under such immense pressure and fear, I can only silently endure,” he said.

Chung noted he had been ill since October and that doctors said his weakened immune system was a result of significant mental stress and psychological factors.

Tony Chung, pictured in 2020 in Hong Kong, says he flew to the UK via Japan. Photo: AFP

Under the post-release supervision of the Prisoners Ordinance, discharged young offenders are subject to a statutory period of observation of one year.

The activist said he had feared that authorities would “impose additional charges” on him after the enactment of a local version of the national security law, under Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.

He then persuaded the Correctional Services Department to allow him to fly to Okinawa in Japan “on the grounds of emotional adjustment”. In Japan, he sought advice from individuals and groups he knew from Britain, the United States and Canada and bought a flight ticket to the UK.

Chung was previously given a four-month jail sentence for insulting the Chinese national flag. He was later arrested under the national security law in late July 2020, around a month after Beijing imposed the legislation on Hong Kong.

Chung pleaded guilty in November 2021 to inciting secession and money laundering, while the prosecution did not proceed with a sedition charge.

The Post approached police for comments.