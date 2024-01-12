“We will have objective guidelines when considering the hike of the tuition fees, including whether it is a suitable time and the affordability for different walks of life,” she said.

Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin on Friday said her bureau would review the tuition fees under the user-pays principle.

The Education Bureau said it had spoken to the University Grants Committee, which allocates funding and offers advice to the government on higher education, and laid out the factors it would consider for the proposed fee adjustment.

Secretary for Education Christine Choi say her bureau will use “objective guidelines when considering any increase in tuition fees. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The tuition fee for locals at the city’s eight publicly funded undergraduate programmes has not changed since it was raised to HK$42,100 (US$5,380) per student in the 1997 -98 academic year.

The current fees mean that students only pay 18 per cent of the cost universities incur for the former to study in a degree programme, referred to as the “target cost recovery rate”.

But the bureau in 2016 said it was no longer necessary for there to be a prevailing “target rate” and the level should be revisited in a future review.

Lawmaker Lau Chi-pang, who also serves as Lingnan University’s associate vice-president, said it was reasonable for the government to raise tuition fees.

“I think the public will also think it is fair to increase tuition fees, as they have not been adjusted for more than 20 years,” he said.

The legislator suggested that the increase should be set at about 5 per cent, or HK$2,100 extra. Students taking out loans to fund their studies should also given more time to repay them, Lau added.

Lawmaker Chu Kwok-keung, who represents the education sector, said authorities should consider whether parents and students could repay any increased fees or if they would be saddled with heavy debts.

Anson Law Chun-yin, convenor of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s joint college student unions, said raising tuition raises might be far from ideal given the economy had yet to fully recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Law said he agreed with a review of the existing tuition fee levels.

Local students in the United Kingdom generally pay up to £9,250 (HK$92,300) in annual tuition fees, with the figure for those studying at some major universities in Canada ranging from CA$6,000 to CA$7,000 (HK$35,100 to HK$40,100).

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po earlier said he would review whether to increase public service charges that had remained unchanged for a long time and those based on the user-pays principle in a bid to boost revenue and tackle the budget deficit.

On Friday, educational authorities revealed they would announce the criteria for postsecondary institutions to become a university of applied sciences (UAS) this month.

Choi said “tens of millions” of Hong Kong dollars would be set aside to help fund postsecondary institutions looking to form an alliance of such universities to better promote themselves.

“There will be the first UAS in the first half of the year, so they may start promoting in the summer during the student enrolment period,” she added.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in his annual policy address in October said Hong Kong would develop such universities to help promote vocational education and professional training.

Hong Kong education officials have say they are considering leading a delegation overseas to promote the city’s tertiary education sector. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The criteria to become a university of applied sciences would cover admission, curriculum, accreditation, career pathways and industry engagement, all in conjunction with the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications, according to the bureau.

Undersecretary for Education Jeff Sze Chun-fai said he and Choi hoped to lead a delegation of representatives from public universities to visit other countries and promote Hong Kong as a destination for tertiary education.

Choi on Friday also discussed the shrinking student population and said her bureau would avoid further cuts to the number of “door-knocking” places at primary and secondary schools to protect the choices of parents.

The terms refers to the number of extra classroom places available to parents who are unhappy with their child’s central allocation results. Most classes only have one spot available.

Education authorities last year cut the number of spots per classroom by one to help stabilise schools’ enrolment levels by reducing the “musical chair” effect of students giving up their allocated choices.

Permanent Secretary for Education Michelle Li Mei-sheung, meanwhile, said there were more than 45,000 dependent visas issued under the city’s various talent schemes for those under the age of 18.

The figure included about 21,000 dependent visas issued as part of the Top Talent Pass Scheme, which rolled out in December 2022.

Education authorities had allowed students arriving on dependent visas issued for the current academic year to take part in local admission and be allocated school places, Li said.

She expected most of the 45,000 youths to be junior secondary students, but said the bureau did not have a further breakdown of the data.

Education authorities earlier estimated that the number of schoolchildren aged 12 in Hong Kong would drop from 71,600 this year to 60,100 in 2029.