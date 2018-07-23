The typhoon standby signal No 1 was issued on Monday afternoon as Hong Kong was buffeted by showers, gusts and a thunderstorm.

The Hong Kong Observatory put the standby signal up at 3.40pm – the second time this month.

“A tropical cyclone is centred within 800km of Hong Kong and may affect us,” the Observatory said.

“Please consider changes in weather when planning activities. Beware that strong winds may occur over offshore waters.”

According to the Observatory, a tropical depression was 470km southwest of Hong Kong at 2pm, though maps on its website projected the storm would head west towards Guangxi and Yunnan provinces in mainland China.

It also warned of strong winds over offshore waters and high ground. A thunderstorm warning had also been in effect since 1.55pm.

The Observatory said it was expecting thunderstorms and gusts of more than 70km/h to blow over the city.

It urged the public to seek shelter and “take precautions against violent gusts”.

Last Tuesday, the typhoon signal No 3 was in effect as Tropical Storm Son-Tinh brought thunderstorms to the city.