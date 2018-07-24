Rescuers searching for a paraglider who had been missing for three days vowed on Tuesday not to give up, despite no longer receiving signals from his mobile phone.

Patrick Chung Yuk-wa, 44, was still missing after being blown off course from Sunset Peak, also known as Tai Tung Shan, in Lantau South Country Park on Sunday at 2pm. He had taken off from the spot with a group of 10 paragliders.

A law enforcement source said transmission stations did not receive any signal from Chung’s mobile phone on Tuesday.

“It is possible that the battery on his device ran out of power,” the source said. “As of now, we have no plans to scale down or suspend the search.”

According to the Hong Kong Paragliding Association (HKPA), Chung’s friends traced the last location of his phone to Lantau Peak. Signals from the device were later received by transmission stations at Shek Kwu Chau and Cheung Chau on Monday afternoon.

The association has been working with emergency services to analyse mobile phone data, radar weather plots and wind data from the Hong Kong Observatory to try to track Chung and identify search areas.

More than 100 rescuers – including police, fire and Civil Aid Service officers as well as 40 volunteer paraglider pilots – have combed several locations on Lantau and extended their search to nearby areas, including Hei Ling Chau on Tuesday.

Another source said rescuers had doubled back to areas they already covered to find Chung and asked villagers living on other outlying islands, such as Cheung Chau, to look out for the missing pilot.

Chung flew with a blue, purple and yellow paraglider and might have used a bright orange reserve parachute, the HKPA said.

The search and rescue operation, conducted over land, sea and air, began on Sunday at about 7.40pm, when Chung could not be reached.

“Both government forces and volunteer teams will not give up and will pursue every clue,” Benson Siu, HKPA’s executive secretary, said.

HKPA chairman Richard Threlfall said they were concerned for Chung’s well-being.

“Our thoughts are with his family but we have certainly not given up hope,” he said.

Threlfall said the recent heavy rain disrupted the search, which was suspended intermittently on Monday afternoon and midnight on Tuesday.

“The weather has been hampering efforts. [It is] particularly frustrating. This has prevented the [Government Flying Service] from offering helicopter coverage in the higher-altitude areas we have identified,” he said.