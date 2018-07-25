Hong Kong’s subsidised housing market is setting fresh records, with a government-built flat being sold for more than HK$10 million (US$1.27 million), despite new measures aimed at taming runaway property prices.

Such “out of control” prices prompted calls for tougher resale restrictions on public housing and subsidised flats, a move critics say should be in place to prevent homeowners from flipping taxpayer-subsidised flats for profit.

The three-bedroom, 592 sq ft flat, at Charming Garden estate in Mong Kok sold for HK$10.65 million, or HK$17,990 (US$2,293) per square foot, according to property agency Centaline’s data.

It was almost six times the original HK$1.82 million the owner ­reportedly bought the flat for in 1998.

It is the first time a subsidised flat was sold for over HK$10 million, but it did not break the record of the most expensive subsidised flat by square foot.

A 211 sq ft subsidised flat in Ho Man Ti n held the record for the most expensive flat by square foot after it went for HK$18,863 per sq ft earlier in July, according to data from Ricacorp Properties.

The head of the Charming Garden branch of Centaline Property Agency, Leslie Chu, said he was “a bit surprised” by the record transaction price, but said it was not too unreasonable.

“The location of Charming Garden is good. It is in Mong Kok, close to the upmarket developments and shopping centres around the Olympic MTR station in western Kowloon,” he said.

“Perhaps the buyer thinks prices will continue going up,” Chu said, adding it was too early to judge how large of an impact it would have on the secondary market for government-subsidised housing units, also known as the Home Ownership Scheme (HOS).

This comes after Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng yuet-ngor launched a slew of new policies last month aimed at easing the city’s housing crisis by providing more affordable homes. This included putting 4,431 HOS flats on the market next February at about half their market price, as opposed to the previous 30 per cent discount.

Such out of control prices only go to show that the government has missed the mark with their housing policies

Wilson Or, lawmaker

A senior director at the international property consultancy Knight Frank, Thomas Lam, was also cautious about jumping to conclusions that Lam’s new measures were ineffective.

“There will possibly still be more cases of crazy prices. But the overall transactions of such flats should go down as buyers may take a wait-and-see attitude towards the government’s measures on cheaper HOS flats.

“In the medium term, Hong Kong’s housing prices should remain strong. There could be some impacts of the Sino-US trade war. But so long as the stock market is not greatly hit, a so-called collapse of the property market is highly unlikely,” Lam said.

The sky-high property price tag prompted renewed calls for the government to tighten resale restrictions for subsidised housing flats.

Flat owners can resell their flats at any time after they pay back the discount they received when purchasing the flat.

But under new rules approved by the Housing Authority’s subsidised housing committee last week, homeowners have to wait for a full five years before they can sell.

They can also only sell the flat at the original purchase price to eligible first-time buyers who meet certain income and asset limits within the first two years of ownership.

“Such out of control prices only go to show that the government has missed the mark with their housing policies,” lawmaker Wilson Or Chong-shing said.

“The government should amend the Housing Ordinance to lengthen the resale restriction period from the current five years to 10 years to prevent government subsidised flats from being used as a tool to earn a quick profit,” Or said.

Housing Authority subsidised housing committee chairman Stanley Wong Yuen-fai agreed it was only fair to consider further tightening the resale restrictions beyond five years with more heavily discounted flats on the way next year.

Federation of Public Housing Estates executive director Anthony Chiu Kwok-wai said: “These flats are subsidised with taxpayers’ money. They should be reserved for people who really need a roof over their heads, not those would want to make a profit.”

