Feng shui master Choi Park-lai, who helped promote Chinese culture, dies at 96

Feng shui master Choi Park-lai, who left his mark on some of Hong Kong’s most important infrastructure and business projects, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Choi died peacefully in the morning at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital with family surrounding him.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor mourned the loss of Choi and offered her condolences to his family.

“Mr Choi has been dedicated to promoting Chinese culture throughout his whole life, in particular in promoting the traditional Chinese Almanac to the general public,” Lam said.

Choi was the author of the Choi Gen Po Tong Chinese Almanac, known as “Tung Shing” in Cantonese, which is used by many local families to set dates for important events such as weddings and the signing of contracts. The annual almanac was first published in the late Qing dynasty by his grandfather.

Both his grandfather Choi Chui-ba and father Choi Lim-fong, who also published the almanac, specialised in astronomy, mathematics and calendars. Choi Park-lai learned from his father and was a student to the mathematician Zhang Zhaosi.

The Choi Gen Po Tong Chinese Almanac was honoured by the Guangdong government as intangible cultural heritage in 2013 – despite the book being banned on mainland China.

In recognition of his contribution to Chinese culture and charity, he was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star medal by the Hong Kong government in 2015.

Choi was praised by Hong Kong media for offering feng shui advice to billionaire Li Ka-shing and late businessman Henry Fok Ying-tung. Choi was described as being especially close to long-time friend Li, but Choi had said Li was always free to seek a second opinion elsewhere.

Choi has also advised Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten before he moved into his residence in the city.

He also helped choose the opening date for Tsing Ma bridge in Hong Kong, as well as the location of the two iconic bronze lions at the HSBC headquarters in Central.



