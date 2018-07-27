The Hong Kong Paragliding Association has found a body suspected to be paraglider pilot Patrick Chung Yuk-wa, who had been missing since Sunday.

The association confirmed Chung, 44, was found at around noon in the Lantau Sunset Peak area, near where he had taken off.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the pilot and we ask that the media respect their privacy at this difficult time,” it said in a statement.

“Our sincerest thanks to the police, marine police, fire service, civil aid services and the Government Flying Service in addition to the many fellow paraglider pilots on foot who all worked together tirelessly and bravely searching in some extremely tough conditions.”

Chung was among a group of more than 10 paraglider pilots who took off from Sunset Peak, also known as Tai Tung shan, in Lantau South Country Park at 2pm on Sunday. They were expected to land on a beach in Cheung Sha the same day, but sudden gusts blew them off course.

The search and rescue operation began at about 7.40pm when Chung could not be reached.

The association said on Wednesday that poor weather conditions hampered the search and rescue as the low cloud ceiling and rain storms and limited visibility prevented search and rescue missions by helicopter.

The weather and terrain made search efforts difficult and dangerous in many cases.

Hong Kong police had yet to confirm Chung’s condition, but a source said he had been found dead.