The music will soon be over for buskers in one of Hong Kong’s busiest shopping districts but its most popular street performer – a self-proclaimed title – is looking forward to a last hurrah there with tens of thousands expected to visit the area over the weekend.

The pedestrian zone along Mong Kok’s Sai Yeung Choi Street South closes next Saturday after 18 years – and numerous noise complaints from residents and shop owners – meaning entertainers will have to take their shows elsewhere.

The road, which has been closed to traffic during specific periods of the week, will be open around the clock for vehicles from the Sunday.

But performer “Mong Kok Law Man” remained optimistic and said he was expecting 700 fans each night for this the final weekend.

“It was already a ‘full house’ last week, people could hardly walk, it was pretty ridiculous,” said the 57-year-old, who takes his stage name from late Canto-pop legend Roman Tam Pak-sin, known professionally as “Law Man”.

Aside from his adoring local fans, Mong Kok Law Man said a small group was flying in from overseas to catch his finals shows on his patch of Sai Yeung Choi Street South.

Like many other performers, Mong Kok Law Man and his crew are also planning their next move.

“I am quite optimistic. I am confident that I can keep my audience,” he said, adding that he would continue performing at another location in Mong Kok that was “far away from residential buildings”.

Another performer known as Kim Hung, who fronts the group Hung Lok Goon, said he was not planning anything special this weekend but was also expecting a larger turnout than usual.

After the zone closed for good, Kim Hung said his group would perform at indoor venues, as well as in public spaces in Tsim Sha Tsui, another busy tourist and shopping area about 2.5km from Mong Kok.

Yau Tsim Mong district councillor Andy Yu Tak-po, who was against the zone being scrapped, said it would take a few weeks to gauge the full effects of performer migration.

Yu, of the Civic Party, said dozens of buskers remained in Mong Kok, and could make their way to Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui and other destinations.

A few groups, usually featuring mainland Chinese female singers, had already started popping up near Tsim Sha Tsui’s Star Ferry Pier, a tourist hot spot.

Yu said he expected peak hourly pedestrian flow of more than 20,000 on Sai Yeung Choi Street South at the weekend.

“I think it could be the most crowded days in the past six months,” he said.

Fellow district councillor Derek Hung Chiu-wah, whose constituency covers the Star Ferry Pier, said his office had received more noise complaints concerning the pier this month.

“If the government has no laws to regulate performances, the issues and disturbance are only moving from Mong Kok to other areas,” he said.

Hung, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said he would keep a close eye on the situation in coming weeks and make more frequent contact with police.

In May, Yau Tsim Mong District Council passed a motion in support of axing the zone.

The move came after residents made more than 1,200 noise and obstruction complaints to authorities last year.