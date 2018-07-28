Hong Kong speed boat collision leaves seven injured and stranded at sea off Lamma Island
One boat sinks after accident and the injured are sent to hospital
PUBLISHED : Saturday, 28 July, 2018, 6:17pm
UPDATED : Saturday, 28 July, 2018, 6:17pm
A collision between two speed boats off Hong Kong’s Lamma Island on Saturday left seven people injured and stranded at sea after one of the vessels sank.
The seven were thrown into the water about 200 metres off the island and had to be rescued by nearby sailors, before marine police and emergency services arrived.
Those involved were later picked up from Yung Shue Wan pier on Lamma and sent to a clinic for initial treatment. Some were later sent to hospital, with one reportedly having suffered a head injury.
Police were investigating the cause of the collision.
