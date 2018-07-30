Top Hong Kong officials were among those who paid their respects at a vigil for revered feng shui master Choi Park-lai on Monday night, with business heavyweights and local governments in mainland China sending wreaths and condolences.

Choi died peacefully at the age of 96 last Thursday, surrounded by his family at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital. His family said he died of an illness but did not give details.

The author of the Choi Gen Po Tong Chinese Almanac, or “Tung Shing” in Cantonese, Choi provided feng shui guidance to leading businesses and political figures in the city, as well as offering advice on the planning of local landmarks.

The vigil at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point was not open to the public. Dozens of wreaths lined the funeral hall with more than 150 placed outside.

Choi is to be buried at Chai Wan Chinese Permanent Cemetery following a funeral ceremony on Tuesday morning.

His daughter, Choi Hing-wah, earlier told the media that it was her father’s wish to “keep things simple and private”.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and the city’s No 2 official Matthew Cheung Kin-chung paid their respects at the vigil.

Among those who sent flowers were Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, tycoon Li Ka-shing, as well as the Dongguan and Foshan governments on the mainland.

Home affairs minister Lau Kong-wah, lawmaker Alice Mak Mei-kuen of the Federation of Trade Unions, Director of Broadcasting Leung Ka-wing and University of Hong Kong governing council member Leonie Ki Man-fung were also among those who attended the vigil.

The almanac is based on the Chinese lunar year and used by many locals to pick dates for important events. It was first published by his grandfather Choi Chui-ba and then his father Choi Lim-fong.

Although banned in the mainland, the almanac was named intangible cultural heritage in 2013 by the Guangdong government.

The Hong Kong government also awarded Choi the Gold Bauhinia Star medal in 2015 for his contributions to Chinese culture and charity.

Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten, billionaire Li and late tycoon Henry Fok Ying-tung were among those Choi offered advice to. He helped pick the opening date for Hong Kong’s Tsing Ma bridge while the location of the two bronze lions at the HSBC headquarters in Central was also chosen with the help of his astrological calculations.