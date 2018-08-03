A 57-year-old man fell to his death on Friday when he slipped while trying to pick longan fruit near Tai Lam Country Park in Tuen Mun.

The Hongkonger is believed to have died after falling 10 metres from a longan tree and landing in a stream below sometime before 10.30am.

A passer-by found the injured man near Lam Tei Reservoir, off Fuk Han Tsuen Road, and called police.

The unconscious 57-year-old was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital suffering with injuries to his arms, back, and head, and was pronounced dead at 11.22am.

Police believe the man climbed the tree to pick logan but fell out, and a police spokeswoman said a broken branch had been found at the scene.

The spokeswoman said an initial investigation found nothing suspicious, and an autopsy would be carried out to establish the cause of death.