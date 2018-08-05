Officials have been asked to find an urgent solution to an explosion in the busking activities in Tsim Sha Tsui by a district councillor, who has called the sudden rise in performers around the Star Ferry Pier a “worse copy” of Mong Kok.

After the closure of the 18-year old pedestrian zone on Sai Yeung Choi Street South took effect on Saturday, some performers moved their acts to a public space outside the pier, upsetting some regular buskers who lost their places, and shopkeepers who complained about the increased noise levels.

Some of the groups performed in the area next to a bus terminal, with loud speakers and amplifiers, only leaving at 11pm on Saturday.



The quiet did not last long, however, as a number of groups were already back on site by 1pm the next day.

At least two groups were performing outside the pier, while another two were active at the seafront near the clock tower.

A 59-year-old female singer, surnamed Li, placed her amplifier and electric keyboard near one of the entrances to the pier at 1pm, but did not start performing.

“If I come late there will be no space,” Li said, adding that she had stayed at the pier until 10.30pm the day before.

She said the noise level was similar to Mong Kok’s, adding: “If the government does not regulate this place, it will become another Mong Kok.”

Another group of singers, which used to stage their acts in Mong Kok, was seen disputing with employees of a non-government organisation over the use of a space.

The situation was resolved when the singers agreed to move away.

A female worker of a newspaper stand said she preferred the younger buskers who frequented the pier before, as they were more organised and pleasant to listen to.

“I don’t know what they are singing, it is very loud,” the worker said of the new comers.

District councillor Andy Yu Tak-po, who is a Civic Party member, said the situation could be worse at the ferry pier than Mong Kok, as it is open to the public everyday of the week, at all times.

“It is like a copy of Mong Kok,” Yu said on Sunday.



Before its closure, the pedestrian zone in Mong Kok was closed to vehicles during the weekend from noon to 10pm.

Yu said he was told by some performances that they were planning to go to the pier everyday of the week, warning that the busking activity could affect the operation of the bus terminal nearby.

He also noted that the newcomers could drive away younger musicians who performed at the pier, with some going as far as saying they had “given up” performing in the area.



Yu urged the government to call an urgent meeting to discuss the issue, adding that Star Ferry, KMB and the managers of a nearby shopping centre should also be involved in the long run.



If the situation worsen, Yu said he will raise the issue in the next district council meeting on September 24.



The government have not respond to the Post’s inquiry about which department is responsible for managing the public space outside the pier.