A senior member of management at Hong Kong’s Ocean Park died from a traffic accident in Russia last Thursday during a cycling event for charity.

Arthur Wong Chee-keung, project development director of the theme park, died in hospital hours after the incident, which occurred at 3pm Russian time, according to Sowers Action. The NGO organised the 11-day cycling tour between Moscow and St Petersburg.

Wong, who was on holiday, joined a group of cyclists for the tour and was at about the halfway mark when the accident happened.

On Monday, Sowers Action said it had made arrangements and would accompany Wong’s family members to Moscow. The cycling event was launched to raise funds for underprivileged children in China to receive an education.

Expressing its condolences to Wong’s family, the NGO said it was deeply saddened by Wong’s death, and that he had spared no effort in his bid to contribute to a charitable event.

In a statement, Ocean Park said Wong, who had been with it for more than a decade, was a “highly respected member of the Ocean Park family”.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to Arthur’s family and friends during this most difficult time,” the park said. It promised to provide any necessary help to the family.

“Everyone at Ocean Park is deeply shocked by his death,” a source from the theme park said.

Condolences poured in from Wong’s friends on his Facebook page, with some saying they had only gone hiking with him a few weeks ago.

Known to many as a sporty person, past social media posts by Wong showed him to be a frequent hiker who took part in many marathons and cycling events for charity.

In his capacity with Ocean Park, Wong was responsible for new developments. He was involved in projects such as a planned water park and two hotels.