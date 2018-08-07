A 65-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after suffering a head injury during a hike in a Hong Kong country park on Tuesday.

The woman was among 30 people who set off from Tung Chung heading towards Sunset Peak, also known as Tai Tung Shan, in Lantau South Country Park, according to police.

“Initial information showed that while reaching Green Dragon Stream, the woman slipped and fell, injuring her head,” a police spokesman said.

A government helicopter was deployed when a member of the group called police at 11.54am.

Police said the woman, who also suffered scratches to her arms and legs, remained conscious as she was airlifted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan for treatment.

Police said initial investigation found nothing suspicious.

In a written reply to lawmaker Yiu Si-wing over hiking safety, Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing said in May that the number of hiking deaths rose to 15 in 2017, from seven in 2016. There were 10 hiking deaths in 2015.

However, the number of injuries fell to 175 in 2017 from 269 the year before, and the number of mountain search and rescue calls the fire department received also dropped to 1,372 in 2017 from 1,443 in 2016.

Wong said hikers are encouraged to use trails the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department manages and maintains, and discouraged from opening up new routes or hiking on unmaintained paths to avoid accidents.