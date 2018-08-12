Stolen double-decker bus crashes into two parked vehicles in Tai Po

A double-decker bus in Hong Kong was stolen and taken for a spin in the Tai Po area before crashing into two parked vehicles on Sunday morning, marking the second bizarre bus theft in three months.

The person behind the wheel had disappeared by the time police arrived but no one appeared to be injured.

The incident happened at about 3.30am near Tai Po’s Chai Kek village on Sunday morning.

According to police, the bus was travelling down Lam Kam Road, when it suddenly spun out of control and onto the kerb.

It ploughed through an electrical power box before slamming into a taxi and a car that were parked along the road.

Images from the scene showed the front of the bus heavily damaged, with the windscreen completely smashed and its left wing caved in.

Neither the driver nor any other passengers were not found at the scene. After a preliminary investigation, it was believed that the bus was stolen from Ming Yan Road in Fanling.

Criminal detectives from the Tai Po police district are investigating.

Bus operator KMB has been asked for comment.

In May, a KMB double-decker parked at a terminal in Lok Fu was stolen and taken to the Kwai Tsing container terminals for a joyride. After circling a roundabout several times, the bus slammed into a kerb and was abandoned with a smashed windscreen.

Just a month before that incident, a “super bus enthusiast” pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to burgle after he and two accomplices took a bus and drove it to three bus stations in North district, where they stole items including route plates and itinerary charts.

KMB has also recently had to deal with a spate of vandalism including seats being deliberately slashed or planted with needles.

Separately, a car en route to Aberdeen along South Bay Road on Hong Kong Island was suspected to have lost control on a wet road, hitting a lamp post and plunging five metres down the hillside.

The male driver, 25, and his 26-year-old female passenger, were sent to Ruttonjee Hospital with light injuries.