A Hong Kong beauty pageant candidate has angered many online commentators by posting a video of her taking the viral yet controversial Kiki challenge.

Also known as the In My Feelings challenge, the dance was inspired by the namesake hit song from Canadian rapper Drake. It has caught on in Hong Kong, with local videos showing daredevils jumping from slow-moving cars as the song plays and strutting their stuff on the street before hopping back in.

In the video posted on Monday on Miss Hong Kong candidate Tania Chan Yuen-ching’s Instagram account, she took the challenge one step further by including rhythmic gymnastics in her dance.

The video showed her riding in a car, jumping out and starting to dance, with the vehicle slowly moving forward. At one point, she took out a ribbon and started to twirl it with rhythmic gymnastics moves.

Near the end of the video, she threw the ribbon on the pavement, jumped back into the car and closed the door.

The video, which has been viewed more than 14,000 times, sparked criticism.

“Firstly I think it’s really pointless and dangerous,” an online commentator said. “Secondly the video does not show her picking up her ribbon, which in a way promotes littering. There isn’t any warning against trying such dangerous behaviour either.”

Another wrote: “So stupid. How can you be a Miss Hong Kong if you behave like this?”

How can you be a Miss Hong Kong if you behave like this?

online commentator

But some praised her moves, calling them beautiful and skilful.

Chan has not responded to a request for comment.

The dance was pioneered by online personality Shiggy, who posted a video of himself dancing to the song on a street. His clip went viral, spurring a spate of celebrity imitations from the likes of Will Smith, Odell Beckham Jnr, Ciara, and DJ Khaled.

The hashtag #InMyFeelingsChallenge has taken social media by storm since the song was released on July 10.

But the craze looks set to become a safety issue following media reports of one person being hit by a car and another person running into a lamp post. A teenager in Iowa was left with a fractured skull when her stunt went wrong, while other clips showing dancers falling and getting injured in failed attempts have also flooded social media.

No fatalities have yet been reported. But the trend has prompted police in some parts of the United States, Europe and Asia to issue warnings against dangerous dance attempts.