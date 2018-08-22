Improper pruning could have caused a decaying tree branch to snap off and kill an Indonesian domestic helper in Hong Kong, an expert said on Wednesday.

The remarks by Ken So Kwok-yin, chief executive of the Conservancy Association, an NGO involved in environmental issues, came a day after the death of Jumiati Supadi, 48.

She was struck on the head by a falling 4½-metre-long branch that weighed 30kg, as she was walking with her employer along New Clear Water Bay Road in Sau Mau Ping.

The incident marked the fifth tree-related death in the city over the past 10 years, with critics saying little progress had been made since the last fatality, in which a heavily pregnant woman was killed by a falling tree in Mid-Levels in 2014.

Speaking on a radio programme on Wednesday morning, So, an arborist, said he had seen lots of “pruning wounds” on the Indian rubber tree in question when he inspected it after the accident.

“The tree seems to have undergone a massive amount of pruning, leading to the growth of many water sprouts – a sign of the tree trying to save itself after excessive pruning,” So said. Water sprouts are shoots on the trunk or branches that form from latent buds.

So also said improper pruning could lead to decay or fungal infection of branches.

“A good method should be cutting away an entire unwanted branch ... or leaving enough branches and leaves [for the main branch to still function],” So added.

He said he believed extensive trimming was done to prevent obstruction to traffic, as the tree was near a bus station where double-deckers made stops.

Another tree expert, Jim Chi-yung, a geography professor at the University of Hong Kong, also suggested after visiting the scene on Tuesday that fungus had caused the decay, while the lack of space for the tree to grow had weakened its immune system.

The Housing Department said on Tuesday night its contractor had conducted an assessment of the tree in January and a reassessment in June. It did not identify “issues that needed immediate follow-ups”.

The department had earlier requested another contractor, which was responsible for reducing tree risks, to remove dead branches by August 24.

So questioned why problems with the tree were not detected in the latest inspection. He estimated it would take about four to six months for the fallen branch to decay to its current state.

He asked if personnel involved in the checks were not qualified or if there were other reasons for the perceived oversight.

Speaking on the same show, Kwun Tong district councillor Choy Chak-hung said authorities owed the public a clear explanation for the incident.

“Was it insufficient inspection?” Choy asked. “Or was the time between inspections and follow-up action too long?”

So said in the long run the government should consider setting up a common standard to assess whether a person is qualified to carry out tree management. He said the existing standards were “too loose”.