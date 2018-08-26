Domestic helper arrested in Hong Kong after boss suspects detergent added to her drink
Employer, 42, sent to Tuen Mun Hospital after complaining to police of feeling unwell
A 26-year-old domestic helper in Hong Kong was arrested on Sunday after her employer reported to police that she suspected the worker had put detergent into her drink.
The employer, 42, contacted police at around 1am on Sunday. Officers arrived at her Tuen Mun home in the upmarket Beaulieu Peninsula residential estate soon after.
The helper was arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to injure.
The employer told police she felt sick and was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital.
The Tuen Mun criminal investigation division is following up on the case.
Hong Kong is home to 380,000 foreign domestic workers, almost 10 per cent of the city’s working population.
Their number is projected to surge to 600,000 in 2047 to meet rising demands because of Hong Kong’s ageing population, labour and welfare minister Dr Law Chi-kwong told the Post last year.
Filipinos make up 54 per cent of helpers, followed by Indonesians at 43 per cent. About 99 per cent of them are women.
