Children who attend full-day ­kindergartens are not smarter or more well-adjusted than those who are in half-day programmes, but parents still believe it is better to spend a longer time in school, a University of Hong Kong study has found.

Researchers randomly selected 346 children, both boys and girls attending full- or half-day ­sessions at 15 kindergartens across the city and assessed them from 2015 to last year.

They found no significant ­difference in terms of the ­children’s language, cognitive, physical, social and emotional ­development.

But in the team’s interviews with about 300 parents, about seven in 10 wanted the option of whole-day kindergarten programmes for their three- to five-year-olds. About eight in 10 said a longer school day would help with social and emotional development while close to nine in 10 said their children would have better ­“self-care skills”.

Still, the researchers suggested education authorities establish full-day sessions at most of the city’s kindergartens, as this would help single parent or dual-income households with their childcare needs. “Hong Kong needs more ­family-based childcare. But some families with both parents ­working don’t have carers for their kids. It would be much better to have kids stay in school where teachers can guide them,” said ­research team leader Dr Li Hui, an ­associate professor of education.

The team also canvassed 130 or so early childhood educators, who felt that children from certain types of families – including lower-income ones and those with working parents – would benefit most from full-day ­sessions.

Li urged the government to ­increase its current level of subsidies to kindergartens so more would offer full-day programmes.

The city has 881 kindergartens, according to the latest Education Bureau figures. Over 700 receive subsidies from the government for each pupil enrolled in a half-day programme, with additional grants for those who attend full-day sessions.

At some kindergartens, such as the 15 with children who were assessed, no extra fees are charged for the half-day sessions.

Li said kindergartens had complained that the additional grant for longer programmes was not enough.

“Running a kindergarten is not an easy job, for example, [teachers in] whole-day schools have to pay more attention. [And with] napping, eating, catering and going to the playground … all these activities need resources and money.”