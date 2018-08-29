University of Hong Kong authorities have assured students and staff they will be provided with support and help after a suspected murder by one of its professors.

Speaking at his first inauguration ceremony for freshmen at the main campus in Sai Ying Pun on Wednesday, HKU president and vice chancellor Zhang Xiang said many students would have heard of the death.

Without naming the professor, Zhang said: “I’m sure you are as saddened and shocked as I am.

“While the details are uncertain, what is clear is a tragedy has occurred and many students and staff will be affected.”

It was revealed on Tuesday that associate professor Cheung Kie-chung from the department of mechanical engineering had been arrested over the murder of his wife.

Her decomposing body was found in a suitcase in a wooden box in his office in the Haking Wong Building of the main campus.

Investigators suspected his wife was killed in their home in Wei Lun Hall – one of the university’s residential halls – about a four-minute car ride from his office.

Wei Lun Hall is one of the three halls on Sassoon Road, a mixed dormitory in a quiet neighbourhood mostly populated with undergraduate students. It is particularly popular with medical or nursing students as it is opposite Queen Mary Hospital.

Cheung was the warden of the hall, where he lived with his family, including his son and daughter.

One member of staff said Cheung rarely spoke of his wife or family. “He just brought his wife along once for a staff union dinner,” said the source. “Other than that I barely remember her.”

The Post learned his elder daughter, in her mid-20s, had recently graduated from a British university and once worked at HKU.

Under university policy, if teaching staff or an employee is convicted, the offender’s tenure may be forfeited.

“The university is offering its support to students and colleagues,” Zhang said.

Student union president Davin Wong said the school was providing counselling for Wei Lun Hall residents.

During the ceremony, Professor Lung Ying-tai, Hung Leung Hau Ling Distinguished Fellow in Humanities in HKU and guest of honour at the ceremony, also alluded to the event.

Lung admitted she had considered omitting a section of her pre-written speech that may have been sensitive, but instead pressed on believing it carried a more pertinent message than ever.

She called on students, both male and female, to be feminists.

“Be a feminist, out of self-protection and self-interest,” she said. “You are protected when you are respected.”

Lung said respect came from being firm and assertive, adding being a feminist did not make a woman lose her femininity but rather added strength to it.

With an analogy that a woman without a man is like a fish without a bicycle, Lung said a woman can love and be loved without a man.

Separately, Wong urged the freshmen to “never settle for rules and norms”.

“We should be the ones who mould society instead of the other way around,” he said.

“Our city’s future is at stake, yet I believe it is still in our hands.”

He also paid tribute to students or alumni including Alex Chow Yong-kang, former union vice-president who was jailed for a few months for his involvement in the pro-democracy Occupy protests, Edward Leung Tin-kei, pro-independence activist currently behind bars over his involvement in the Mong Kok riot, and Billy Fung Jing-en, former union president sentenced to community service for his role in a siege of a university council meeting.

“They have accomplished astonishing achievements in their young age, and of course, I am looking forward to more heroes rising in your generation, our generations,” Wong said.