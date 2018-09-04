Students and management should speak up against those who advocate Hong Kong independence on campuses, the city’s leader said on Tuesday, as she condemned those who used university events as a platform to promote “absurd” separatist ideas.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor singled out students who were using “their status as members of student unions, and the occasion of the first day of school” to spread what she described as untrue statements.

“I hope that university authorities and students, if they see anything that is not right or any actions that are not legal, that they will speak up. Do not think that the issue will just go away,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said.

Lam’s comments, made at the tail end of a weekly media briefing, came as the city’s universities held inauguration ceremonies with speeches by school heads and student leaders to mark the start of a new academic year.

During his speech last week, Education University’s president of the student union’s provisional executive council, Cheung Yam, said “independence is the only way to build a place truly based on the interests of Hongkongers”.

On Monday, Chinese University student leaders insisted they had a right to discuss the city’s sovereignty, even as two top officials cautioned them against separatist talk, saying such discussions were “pointless”.

Lam on Tuesday said students advocating independence were violating the Basic Law and the “one country, two systems” governing principle, which guarantees a degree of autonomy for the city.

“Any [comments] that impact this basic policy direction – or the ‘bottom line’ mentioned by President Xi Jinping on July 1 last year – we will not tolerate,” she said.

The mini-constitution states that Hong Kong is an “inalienable part” of China, and the nation’s president used his speech during a landmark visit to the city last year to issue a tough message to separatists.

Lam pledged the government would handle any violation of the Basic Law “in accordance with the law”.

She also said she had heard “negative views” on Hong Kong’s young people expressed while hosting foreign visitors, many of whom were under the impression youngsters supported calls to separate from China.

Creating such an impression was “unfair to other students”, Lam said.

Banners and posters with messages advocating separatist ideas have been put up on university campuses in recent years, sparking verbal clashes. Last year, former Chinese University president Joseph Sung Jao-yiu led nine other tertiary institutions in releasing a joint statement saying they did not support independence.

Lam said such incidents put pressure on university presidents who “love and care” about their students, but who may not wish to issue harsh criticisms of their antics.