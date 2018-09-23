Nobel Prize winner and Hong Kong native Charles Kao dies, 84

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Professor Charles Kao Kuen, dubbed the father of fibre optics, passed away on Sunday morning in Hong Kong after battling Alzheimer’s disease for years. He was 84.

Known for his groundbreaking achievements involving the transmission of light in fibres for optical communication, Kao won one half of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2009, the Faraday Medal in 1989, and the Alexander Graham Bell Medal in 1985.

The Charles K Kao Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease, founded in 2010 by Kao and his wife, Gwen Kao Wong May-wan, confirmed he had died in a local sanatorium at 11.45am on Sunday.

In 2004, Kao was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a form of dementia marked by progressive mental deterioration.

Kao made his name as an academic researcher, affiliated from 1970 with Chinese University and later working in the private sector, notably with the ITT Corporation, an American manufacturing firm.

Despite his illness, the physicist still recognised his wife and their two children, who all survive him.

In 2010, the couple founded the foundation to raise public awareness about the disease, educating the general public on health care strategies for the brain and enhancing support for Alzheimer’s patients, their families and carers.

Gwen Kao previously said her husband had once expressed a wish to die peacefully at home rather than in hospital. The decision was made two decades ago after the couple witnessed his father, who also had dementia, struggling on life support in hospitals for months before his demise.