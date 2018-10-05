Two university students in Hong Kong launched a hunger strike on Friday to protest the school taking control of a bulletin board on which messages advocating the city’s independence from China were posted earlier.

Polytechnic University student union president Lam Wing-hang and Victor Yuen Pak-leung said they would not end their action until the school reinstated their rights to the “democracy wall”, where messages are affixed for passers-by to see.

But the two did not reveal whether they would take any further action at the Hung Hom campus on Saturday, where the school is to hold its education information day open to the public.

The controversy between the student group and school officials erupted almost two weeks ago after the union relaxed the rules for posting messages on half of the board, following the government’s unprecedented banning of the separatist Hong Kong National Party (HKNP).

After the changes, some pro-independence messages emerged on the board. Two PolyU ultimatums to restore the wall were ignored, and school officials ended up taking over that half of the board and covering it with red paper.

“We believe that when we are facing suppression of freedom of speech, we should not back down,” Lam said on Friday evening.

We believe that when we are facing suppression of freedom of speech, we should not back down

Lam Wing-hang, PolyU student union president

“As the university has yet to promise giving us back our right to manage the democracy wall and re-establish the autonomy of the student union, we will not stop the strike.”



A university spokeswoman urged students to stay rational and clam, stressing that the institution had always respected their freedom of speech.

“The Polytechnic University does not agree with students using radical means to express their views,” she said, calling on the hunger strikers to cease their action and look after their health.

She added that student union representatives had been invited to discuss issues relating to the Democracy Wall at 4pm on Saturday.

On Thursday, a group of about 10 students, including committee members of the PolyU student union, stormed management offices demanding an explanation as to why the university had covered half of the wall.



Referring to a statement issued by PolyU on Thursday condemning “the unruly behaviour” of several students, Lam countered that the situation had been “very chaotic”.

“We had a strong urge to get the school’s reply,” the student leader explained on Friday. “Therefore, there were some people accidentally falling down.”

Lam stressed there had been no intention to see anyone get physically hurt. He added that the union had repeatedly sought to talk to PolyU management yet was rejected.

Originally, school officials offered to meet students this Saturday afternoon. But the students rejected the closed-door meeting invitation and sent an email demanding an open forum be held on Friday.

After waiting for more than two hours, the students said they failed to see any officials attending the event. They decided to hold a press conference and announced the hunger strike.

During the announcement, Lam received a notice from PolyU’s property management body, warning that the group had violated the rules for using a university venue and stating the school would reserve the right to pursue action.

“This reinforced our determination to start a hunger strike,” he said, noting that the group’s “determination to safeguard speech freedom” had been bolstered.