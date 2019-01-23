Another high-profile Singaporean will be appointed to a top academic post in Hong Kong – this time former National University of Singapore law dean Tan Cheng Han, as the head of City University’s school of law – the Post has learned.

The 53-year-old expert in company law will be the second Singaporean to head a law school in the city after Michael Hor Yew Meng’s appointment at the University of Hong Kong in 2014.

Tan was the dean of the NUS law school from 2001 to 2011. Under his leadership, the faculty first went neck and neck with and later superseded HKU’s law school. He is currently chairman of the EW Barker Centre for Law and Business at NUS.

Specialising in company and commercial law, Tan was appointed senior counsel in 2004, one of the first two academics in Singapore to receive that honour.

He has sat on a number of bodies related to corporate governance or financial regulation, including the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and Competition Commission. He helped to review the Singapore Companies Act and has chaired the Singapore Exchange Regulation since 2017. He was also the inaugural chairman of the Media Literacy Council, an advisory body set up to combat fake news and cyberbullying.

One legal source said Tan had previously turned down an opportunity to join HKU, which is conducting a second round of recruitment for a successor for Hor, who has announced he will step down in June.

The source said Tan instead picked CityU, the lowest-ranked of the three local law schools.

CityU is expected to announce Tan’s succession of incumbent dean Geraint Howells in the coming summer.

The 2018 QS ranking of law schools listed NUS and HKU as the top two in Asia, placing them 15th and 19th in the global rankings respectively. CityU’s was placed in the group of schools between 50th and 100th. Chinese University’s law school was ranked 40th.

In the past year, all three local law schools have been searching for new deans. Chinese University announced on Tuesday that its governing board had appointed Lutz-Christian Wolff, the dean of its graduate school, to succeed Christopher Gane as law dean.

As for HKU, it has had to conduct a second round of recruitment for a law dean, for the second time in the past decade.

University sources said the search panel had been divided over two candidates, but vice chancellor Zhang Xiang made a critical call and pushed for a new search. The law school posted a new job advertisement on January 15 but did not spell out when applications would close.

Hor said he had heard of Tan’s appointment, which he found surprising given that the academic had been at NUS for a long time.

Asked whether the complicated situation at HKU’s law school had deterred the academic, Hor said he had no knowledge of Tan being approached to join the university.

“I honestly do not know,” Hor said.

HKU’s next law dean is likely to face calls from the city’s pro-Beijing camp to dismiss liberal scholar Benny Tai Yiu-ting. Tai and other leaders of the Occupy movement are currently facing various charges related to the 2014 pro-democracy protests. The verdict will be handed down in April.

Hor said that while the uncertainty in the local political situation would be a factor for scholars considering a university job in Hong Kong, it made little difference to teaching or recruitment.

“Do I know of anyone deterred [from joining the university] in an actual case? I have to say I don’t,” he said. “In terms of what we’re doing, it’s business as usual.”

Hor also downplayed Tan’s role in NUS becoming a strong competitor to HKU, saying there had been little competition at the time.

Tan has not responded to Post’s inquiry.

Lin Feng, an associate dean at CityU’s school of law, said he did not see local politics coming into the equation when Tan took up the post.

“His field is commercial law, and I don’t think that’s anything to do with local politics,” Lin said.

He also praised Tan as a strong candidate and a rare find in a competitive market, saying he hoped Tan could bring his expertise from NUS to Hong Kong.