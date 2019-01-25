The embattled No 2 at Hong Kong’s oldest university will step down from the role in April, with a vocal critic of the 2014 Occupy pro-democracy protests likely to take up the position, the Post has learned.

The sudden change in senior management at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) follows the shock resignation of a vice-president less than a month ago and has raised concerns over the institution’s operations and autonomy.

A source told the Post on Thursday the university’s governing council would receive interim provost and deputy vice chancellor Paul Tam Kwong-hang’s notification of resignation, from April 1, during its meeting on Tuesday.

The council would also discuss whether to approve the appointment of economist Professor Richard Wong Yue-chim, who is in his mid 60s, to the position.

Dr William Cheung Sing-wai, chairman of HKU’s academic staff association, expressed concern over the choice of Wong because of his pro-Beijing stance.

Wong, the university’s deputy vice chancellor from 2004 to 2010, was on the search committee to find a replacement for Peter Mathieson after his sudden resignation as vice chancellor in 2017. The search to find a new HKU chief eventually led to top physicist Zhang Xiang, the first mainland-born scholar to take up the vice chancellor role.

“I am worried because Wong is pro-government, pro-China and a supporter of Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor,” Cheung said.

He believed Beijing had influenced the choice of Wong and expressed concerns that Zhang was trying to replace senior management with pro-China allies.

Wong declined to comment on the matter.

Wong is also an adviser to former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa’s think tank, Our Hong Kong Foundation, and has served on numerous public bodies including the Commission on Strategic Development’s Committee on Economic Development and Economic Cooperation with the Mainland.

He also expressed support for Lam’s controversial HK$500 billion project to reclaim 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres) of land to the east of Lantau Island to house 1.1 million people.

A separate source said Zhang was in the process of building his own senior management team.

With Tam’s resignation coming around six months after Zhang assumed office, this could be a sign that the new boss wished to take back major calls on university business, he added.

The university would commence a new search for a deputy vice chancellor soon, he said.

Another source said Zhang felt that Tam should not have stayed that long in an interim position and did not urge him to stay.

Fears over whether the university could defend its autonomy and freedom of speech grew following a number of political issues in recent years, including the council’s rejection of pro-democracy academic Johannes Chan Man-mun from a key managerial post and the appointment of divisive council chairman Arthur Li Kwok-cheung by then chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Li was recently reappointed for three years.

Both moves led to student leaders laying siege to a council meeting in 2016.

Li is also openly critical of liberal scholar Benny Tai Yiu-ting, a co-founder of the Occupy movement, and student leaders’ involvement in social movements.

Recent years have been tumultuous for HKU’s senior management. Mathieson, who quit in February 2017, and former vice-president for institutional advancement Douglas So Cheung-tak ­tendered their resignations a month apart. So’s position is still vacant.

Former vice-president for global John Kao Weiyuan left his management role on January 14 and the position is vacant. He still serves as chair of translational medical engineering.

In November last year, the council approved an extension to Terry Au Kit-fong’s contract as vice-president for academic staffing and resources by 18 months until December 31, 2020, in contrast with the usual five-year term.

Besides the deputy vice chancellor and executive vice-president, there are five other vice-presidents in HKU’s organisational structure.

Cheung questioned whether the functioning of the university and policies would be affected.

Tam’s role as HKU’s No 2 became a contentious issue in recent months after it was revealed the search for someone to fill the position had been on hold for more than two years.

Although a search was scheduled for early 2017 – after failed attempts in 2015 and 2016 – it never took place after Mathieson resigned.

The turbulent process forced HKU to appoint Tam, vice-president from 2003 to 2015, to serve as interim provost until a candidate was found – a role he has held for more than three years.

In addition, removal of a job posting for the position and lack of the word “interim” in official documents led to questions about whether Tam was taking on the position permanently.

Staff and student associations had demanded Tam explain his leadership capacity.

Tam also sparked controversy when it was revealed in December last year that he was 66 and still under the employment of HKU. Tam had his professorship extended twice beyond retirement age for a total of eight years, in stark contrast to most staff who had difficulty securing contracts post-60.

The deputy vice chancellor is second in command at HKU and takes over the duties of vice chancellor when he or she is away. Tam served as acting president from February to July after Mathieson left the university.

Student union president Davin Wong was concerned about when a search and selection process would begin for the deputy vice chancellor position.

“The deputy vice chancellor is an important position and cannot be filled with an interim for such a long time,” he said.

The first source also said Richard Wong would have the responsibilities of a “real” provost and deputy vice chancellor and “interim” would not appear in his title if his appointment was approved by the council.

He added that Tam had mentioned in a senate meeting late last year that he was planning to leave his role as deputy vice chancellor.

Additional reporting by Danny Mok