Professor Qu Huamin (left) with his students Steve Ku (centre) and Wu Aoyu. Behind them is the interface of their Pulse app. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Making long queues a thing of the past is the goal for two computing science master’s students at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Steve Ku and Wu Aoyu are using real-time human traffic flow technology in a bid to cut waiting times at cafeterias, bus stops and even the library
- University has pledged to set aside HK$50 million over the next three years for a smart campus initiative
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Professor Qu Huamin (left) with his students Steve Ku (centre) and Wu Aoyu. Behind them is the interface of their Pulse app. Photo: Xiaomei Chen