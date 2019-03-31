Channels

Professor Qu Huamin (left) with his students Steve Ku (centre) and Wu Aoyu. Behind them is the interface of their Pulse app. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Education

Making long queues a thing of the past is the goal for two computing science master’s students at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

  • Steve Ku and Wu Aoyu are using real-time human traffic flow technology in a bid to cut waiting times at cafeterias, bus stops and even the library
  • University has pledged to set aside HK$50 million over the next three years for a smart campus initiative
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Rachel Leung

Rachel Leung  

Published: 11:30am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 31 Mar, 2019

