Jarvis, an AI-manipulated robotic arm, designed by City University students. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Praise for robotic arm designed by City University students that could have wide applications in construction, medicine and other industries
- The self-learning arm, called Jarvis, was the stand-out exhibit at the university’s event showcasing new technology to industry figures
Topic | Hong Kong innovators
Jarvis, an AI-manipulated robotic arm, designed by City University students. Photo: Xiaomei Chen