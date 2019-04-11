Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The scandal at Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School came to light in October. Photo: Google
Education

Law enforcement agencies in Hong Kong investigate top primary school suspected of misappropriating funds collected from pupils for trips to Australia

  • Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School failed to follow official guidelines in arranging trips, Education Bureau says
  • School staff involved in misconduct have been disciplined, bureau says
Topic |   Education
Shirley Zhao

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 8:28pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:13pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The scandal at Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School came to light in October. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.