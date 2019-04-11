The scandal at Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School came to light in October. Photo: Google
Law enforcement agencies in Hong Kong investigate top primary school suspected of misappropriating funds collected from pupils for trips to Australia
- Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School failed to follow official guidelines in arranging trips, Education Bureau says
- School staff involved in misconduct have been disciplined, bureau says
