Tse Lai-man with her son during a free play session using natural toys to develop imagination and the senses. Photo: Jonathan Wong
How to home-school in Hong Kong: parents reveal daily schedules including reading time, giving children more choice and lots of outdoor activities
- Parents say their own experience of teaching in Hong Kong schools behind the motivation to educate their own children
- Children are at school from 9am-6pm and their main influences are peers, social media and teachers … that is not what we want, say one expat couple
Topic | Hong Kong schools
