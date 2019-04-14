Lam Lai-tong, a Chinese and library studies teacher, fell to her death at her school in Tin Shui Wai in March. Photo: Felix Wong
Teacher who fell to her death at Hong Kong school mourned as siblings take aim at Education Bureau for avoiding its responsibilities
- Pair slam government after service for sister Lam Lai-tong, 48
- Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung among mourners at funeral parlour
